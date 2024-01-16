UPDATE: 30-Year-Old Charlotte Hall Woman Killed After Collision in Charles County

UPDATE 1/16/2024: On Monday, January 15, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 6 (Charles Street) in the area of Gilbert Run Park in Charlotte Hall, for a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team was requested to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a Kia Forte operated by Jennifer Renita Vanmeter, 30-years-old of Charlotte Hall, MD was traveling on eastbound Maryland Route 6 in the area of Gilbert Run Park.

At the same time, a Dodge Dart operated by Donna Jean Wheaton, 84-years-old of Mechanicsville, MD was traveling on westbound Maryland Route 6 in the area of Gilbert Run Park.

Ms. Vanmeter lost control of the Kia and entered the westbound lane of Maryland Route 6. The Kia collided with the Dodge in a “T-bone” style collision.

Ms. Vanmeter and Ms. Wheaton were transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital in La Plata, MD. Ms. Wheaton sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Ms. Vanmeter was pronounced deceased at 6:28 p.m., by hospital staff.

Weather/road conditions and driver error appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231 or email a statement to [email protected]. The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP-001701).

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



: On Monday, January 15, 2024, at 4:31 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Charles Street and Deans Place near Gilbert Run Park, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

La Plata Chief 1 came across the collision and reported one subject was trapped and unconscious.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene and extricated one patient in under 5 minutes.

One patient was extricated from the vehicle with personnel beginning life-saving measures. The second patient reportedly suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are advising Charles St (Rt.6) will be shut down in both directions between Dents Lane and Deans Lane due to an auto accident investigation. Expect extended delays.

Updates will be provided when they become available.