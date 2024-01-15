Snow Emergency Plan in Effect for Calvert County

The Maryland State Police has activated the Snow Emergency Plan for Calvert County effective at 6:23 p.m. on January 15, 2024. Current weather conditions and/or forecasts indicate that normal vehicular travel is or will become extremely dangerous.

Motorists are encouraged to stay off of the roadways. This will allow emergency services and State Highway Administration (SHA) personnel to quickly respond to incidents and clear the roadways to prepare them for normal vehicular travel.

While the Snow Emergency Plan is in effect, motorists are reminded of the following:

Travel on snow emergency routes – A person may not drive or attempt to drive a motor vehicle, other than a motorcycle, on any highway that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect, unless the vehicle is equipped with chains or snow tires on at least one wheel at each end of a driving axle.

Parking on snow emergency routes – A person may not park a vehicle on any highway that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect. The Department of State Police or the police of any political subdivision of this State may have any vehicle parked in violation of this subsection towed from the highway.

Road conditions will be closely monitored and the Snow Emergency Plan will be lifted when the roads are safe for normal vehicular travel. Drivers can view the latest road conditions on SHA’s website at www.roads.maryland.gov and clicking “CHART.” Travelers may obtain the latest free traffic and weather information by calling 5-1-1 from a landline or a handsfree mobile device or by logging onto www.MD511.org. Maryland’s 511 service now offers free text and email alerts for most travelled routes through 511Direct – simply register and set your routes and preferences on-line.