St. Mary’s, Charles, Calvert, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel County School Status – Tuesday, Jan.16th, 2024

January 15, 2024

1/15/2024: As of 8:30 p.m., on 1/15/2024, St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles and Anne Arundel County Schools will all be delayed opening by 2 hours on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Additional closures and delays will be released by schools by 6:00 a.m., on Tuesday morning.

Prince George’s County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

NAS Patuxent River has announced it will be open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule Tuesday, January 16, 2024 for non-essential personnel.

Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; Essential Personnel are designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, medical facilities, public safety, and other crucial operations.

