UPDATE: St. Mary’s, Charles, Calvert, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel County School Status – Wednesday, Jan.17th, 2024

UPDATE 1/17/2024: Charles County is operating with a two-hour delay on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Calvert County – Two hour delay. There is no a.m. Pre-Kindergarten. 12-month administrators, emergency personnel, report on time. 12-month educational support staff may report up to one hour late. Childcare will open at 7:30 a.m.

St. Mary’s County – Two hour delay with a Code 5 for staff.

Prince George’s County – all schools and offices will open with a two-hour delay. A Code Orange is in effect for all employees

Anne Arundel County – VIRTUAL LEARNING for January 17th, 2024.

UPDATE 1/16/2024 at 6:00 a.m.: Charles County – Operational Update: Due to inclement weather conditions all Charles County public schools will be closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

There is a code two, which is a two-hour delay, for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff who follow the code system. Employees who follow the code system and are eligible to telework can request of their supervisor telework approval for today.

Calvert County – No update

St. Mary’s County – No update

1/15/2024: As of 8:30 p.m.: St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles and Anne Arundel County Schools will all be delayed opening by 2 hours on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Additional closures and delays will be released by schools by 6:00 a.m., on Tuesday morning.

Prince George’s County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

NAS Patuxent River has announced it will be open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule Tuesday, January 16, 2024 for non-essential personnel.

Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; Essential Personnel are designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, medical facilities, public safety, and other crucial operations.