Truck Carrying 2,800 Gallons of Off-Road Diesel Overturns in Waldorf

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, at approximately 7:27 a.m., fire and rescue personnel from Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s County responded to the intersection of Malcolm Road and Covington Road in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision involving hazardous materials.

Prince George’s County Engine Tanker 836 arrived first to report a fuel tanker overturned leaking fuel. Personnel quickly began working to prevent the spill from extending to a nearby residence.

The truck was found to be loaded with 2,800 gallons of off road diesel. Hazmat units arrived on scene shortly later and were able to slow the leak down. The units then off-loaded the remaining fuel into another fuel truck.

Crews from Charles, St. Mary’s Prince George’s County, Naval District Washington, and the Maryland Department of Environment responded and assisted. Units operated on the scene for over 2 hours and multiple companies responded to a structure fire while leaving this crash scene.

EMS evaluated the 30-year-old male operator who was conscious and alert, it is unknown if the driver was transported.

All photos courtesy of the Waldorf, Hughesville, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

