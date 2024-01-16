Huntingtown Man Convicted of 10 Felony Counts of Animal Cruelty Relating to Cockfighting

January 16, 2024

Luis Alberto Hinojosa Morales, 36, of Huntingtown

On January 12, 2024, a Calvert County District Court Judge convicted Luis Alberto Hinojosa Morales, 36, of Huntingtown, of 10 felony animal cruelty charges relating to illegal cockfighting.

In August 2022, neighbors reported to Calvert County Animal Control that Morales was keeping a large number of roosters on his property and that they were causing a disturbance.

When Animal Control Officers visited the premises, they detected signs that the animals were being groomed for cockfighting. They also saw implements associated with cockfighting operations.

A court-ordered search warrant was obtained ant the animals were removed from the property.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 7, 2024. Morales is facing up to 30 years of incarceration.

Following the verdict on January 12th, Judge Robyn E. Riddle revoked Morales’ bond and ordered him held at the Calvert County Detention Center.

This entry was posted on January 16, 2024 at 2:14 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.