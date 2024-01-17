Lexington Park Man Arrested for Destruction of Property to County Police Car

January 17, 2024
Angel Barrios-Deleon, 52, of Lexington Park

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Deputy Andrew Budd was transporting Angel Barrios-Deleon, 52, of Lexington Park, to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center to serve an active warrant for Assault Second Degree charges.

While in route to the Detention Center, Barrios-Deleon intentionally spread dog feces from the bottom of his shoes onto the headliner of the patrol vehicle he was being transported in. Barrios-Deleon was able to invert himself by laying to his side and lifting his feet to the headliner of the vehicle.

Damage was estimated at $450.

Angel Barrios-Deleon was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property under $500.

 

