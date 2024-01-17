Patrick “Pat” Bennett, 65, of Greensburg, PA formerly of Charlotte Hall, MD, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. He was born March 16, 1958, in Washington, D.C., a son of Dorothy J. Borza Kukovich, of Greensburg, and the late Lewis Liberty Bennett of Charlotte Hall.

Patrick loved working on older cars, especially his 1998 Dodge Dakota, as well as repairing things around the house. He enjoyed fishing and loved going to bingo with his mother. Back in the day, Pat could put a full dresser on the rear wheel past the Sunrise Club, straight up Route 5! Although he lived most of his adult life in Pennsylvania, Southern Maryland was his true home.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a stepfather, Martin Kukovich. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Karen Krenzler and Vincent Bennett (Deanna), all of Mechanicsville, Md.; three nephews, Ryan (Danielle), Justin (Christy) and Tyler Bennett; four great-nephews, Declan, Carson, Ryder and Cole Bennett; and an aunt and uncle. Pat will be deeply missed by many.