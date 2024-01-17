Pasadena Man Arrested for Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Oxycodone After Traffic stop in Owings

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) Stop Team initiated a traffic stop in the area of 5th Street and Marcellas Drive in Owings, after the operator repeatedly crossed the center lines and the rear taillight was not fully operational.

Upon making contact with the driver and sole occupant, Barry Christopher Quigley, 58 of Pasadena, two blue round pills were observed in plain view. Quigley advised deputies he had “a little cocaine” on him.

A search of the vehicle and Quigley’s person revealed 47 pills of Oxycodone, $2,855 in US currency, and multiple individual baggies containing various amounts of cocaine.

Quigley was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute: Cocaine, CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute: Oxycodone, CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana (Cocaine and Oxycodone) and CDS Prescription/ Remove Label.

