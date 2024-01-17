Landover Teen and Two Juveniles Arrested After High Speed Chase in Calvert County

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 9:39 p.m., a stationary tag reader located on Route 4 and Route 260, in Dunkirk, alerted deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office of a stolen vehicle in the county.

The vehicle was described as a 2021 Toyota Corolla, bearing a Virginia registration that was reported stolen from the WaWa on Hampton Park Blvd, in Capitol Heights,

Cpl. Robshaw spotted the vehicle near Lyons Creek Road, where it promptly turned off all its lights in an attempt to evade detection. Cpl. Robshaw activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Brickhouse Road. The suspect vehicle continued southbound at speeds of 110 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Deputies observed the suspect vehicle continuously turning their headlights on and off, swerving between lanes, and cutting off other motorists. The pursuit continued to Rt. 4 and Lower Marlboro Road in Owings. There, the suspect vehicle made an abrupt right turn on Lower Marlboro Road, slid out of control, and came to a rest in the yard of a residence in the 1300 block of Lower Marlboro Road. Three black males wearing all black were observed bailing out of the vehicle into fleeing into the woods. DFC Idol and his K-9 partner Stryker along with Deputy Newton responded to the scene, conducting a successful track that led to the apprehension of two suspects in the 1500 block of Hinton Drive. Cpl. Bortchevsky, operating a drone, located the third suspect nearby.

Two juvenile suspects, age 16 and 17, of Hyattsville and Brentwood were transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and charged on a youth report for eluding an officer on foot.

Jalen Lewis Webb, 19, of Landover, was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle and various traffic-related offenses.

