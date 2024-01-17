Great Mills Man Arrested in Calvert County for Possession of Cocaine After Traffic Stop in Lusby

On January 6, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Deputy First Class Shoemaker from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop near the Cove Point Self Storage located on Cove Point Road in Lusby, after a gray in color Toyota Tacoma was observed traveling 75 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

Upon making contact with the driver, Trent Allen Hall, 26 of Great Mills, DFC Shoemaker observed a plastic bag that appeared to be torn off a larger plastic bag and tied into a knot in plain view. When police asked Hall to hand over the plastic bag, his hands began to shake and he then tore off a portion of the bag, threw it on his driver-side floorboard, and handed them the empty portion. Police then asked Hall to retrieve the bag he had thrown on the floor, and he placed a small portion of a plastic bag on the passenger side seat, which contained a white powdery substance.

A search of the vehicle and Hall’s person revealed the following:

1 plastic bag containing white powder (cocaine).

3 cut straws containing white powder residue located in the cup holder.

A black metal container attached to keys containing white powder residue in front left pocket.

Hall was read his Miranda rights and stated that the white powdery substance was cocaine.

Hall was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Hall was also issued a warning for driving 75 in 55 mph zone.

