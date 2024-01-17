Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine After Traffic Stop in St. Leonard

On January 6, 2024, S/DFC Wilder from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop along St. Leonard Road in the area of the St. Leonard Post Office in St. Leonard, on a vehicle traveling 30 mph+ over the posted speed limit.

During the traffic stop, a tear-off baggie with a hard white rocky substance (suspected crack cocaine) was observed in plain view inside the vehicle.

The driver, Matthew Robert Windsor, 38 of Prince Frederick, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, and other traffic-related charges.

