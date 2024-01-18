Gambrills Woman Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Clonazepam After Traffic Stop in Charlotte Hall

On Sunday, January 14, 2024, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Trooper Holder from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Mohawk Drive, Charlotte Hall.

The vehicle was described as a grey Hyundai passenger car with an unreadable paper tag.

While speaking with troopers on scene, the driver of the vehicle, was identified as Catherine Renee Swann, 37, of Gambrills.

Police requested Swann’s driver’s license and registration card for the vehicle and was given a vehicle registration that did not belong to the vehicle nor did the registration come back to any vehicle at all. After police continued to speak with Swann to try and obtain documentation relating to the vehicle’s registration and its owner, they advised her that she could not drive away due to the car not being registered or insured.

Swann stated she had no other means of transportation, and asked if an officer could give her a ride. She was advised that they could, however, they would have to search her and her belongings before giving her a ride, she then looked at them with a blank stare on her face and did not reply.

Swann was then asked to step out of the vehicle because the vehicle was going to be towed, and she turned towards her passenger side of the vehicle and placed her left hand in her left jacket pocket. Police then ordered Swann to her to take her hands out of her pocket, she took her hand out of her pocket and immediately put it back in the same pocket. Police observed Swann pulling something wrapped in a white paper towel out of her jacket pocket.

Police then ordered Swann out of the vehicle, after she got out of the vehicle, she again put her left hand back into her left jacket pocket. Police then grabbed Swann’s left and right arm and pulled them behind her back, and a white paper towel with two small glass smoking devices containing suspected crack cocaine fell out of her left hand.

Swann was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.