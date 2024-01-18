Geraldine Evar Shipley (Jerry), was born on November 22, 1933, to Noel and Elizabeth Jessee. She passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on January 11, 2024, where she had been a resident of Hughesville, MD for the last 55 years.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Shipley, daughters Bonnie Gartner and Lisa Isabel, sister Sue Hagerty, sister-in-law Bettie Jessee-Lettie, grandchildren Belinda Rogers, Christina Winkle, Bryan Epp, Lori Zaloga, Kelly Carrick, Ross Noll, and Michael Hyde, and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings Billy Jessee, Betty Jo Popp, and Debbie Lewis, daughters Karen Epp and Paula Dixon, and granddaughter Ashley Hyde.

Jerry grew up during the Great Depression and during her teenage years, she dreamt of being a movie star or a singer. In 1952 her family moved to Maryland and shortly thereafter, a friend of Jerry’s introduced her to the Love of her life, Thomas. The romance quickly bloomed and they married in 1954. Besides raising her four children, she loved being involved with her grandchildren, as they gave her great joy. She was an active member of Grace Brethren Church in Waldorf. She was always willing to help anyone in need and did not know anyone as a stranger. Her past hobbies included quilting, sewing, canning, gardening, and socializing.

Funeral Services will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 on January 18, 2024. Viewing will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services starting at 11:00 am. Contact information for the funeral home is (301) 472-4400. Live stream will also be available at the time of the service at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Contributions in memory of Geraldine Shipley can be mailed to:

Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation

John and Cathy Belcher Campus

90 Ritchie Highway

Pasadena, MD 21122

By calling: (443)837-3385 to make a donation over the phone

Via : www.hospicechesapeake.org

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

