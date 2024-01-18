Linda Jane Davis, 79, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, loving wife of the late Robert “Bob” Michael Davis, died Saturday, January 6, 2024. Linda was born March 9, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland, the only child of the late Jane O.(Wood) Treadway and George Hare.

Linda married Bob, her childhood sweetheart, in 1963. She and Bob lived nearly thirty years in Baltimore County, where they raised their two children, before moving to St. Mary’s County in 1991. After supporting Bob throughout his career, Linda opened Abigail’s Corner, a home goods accessory store in Leonardtown, Maryland. Linda spent her retired years close to home as she and Bob enjoyed the remainder of their 57 years together prior to his death in 2021.

Linda is survived by her daughter Kelly Huebler (David) of Cockeysville, Maryland; son Steven Davis (Dina) of Lusby, Maryland; grandchildren, Abigail Huebler of Amsterdam, Netherlands and Christopher Huebler of Lutherville, Maryland.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

