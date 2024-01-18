Patricia (Pat) Elma Bowles, 82,

P atricia (Pat) Elma Bowles, 82, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 4, 2024.

Born on September 9, 1941, in Maine. She was the daughter of Stanley and Frances (Frost) Day Sr. and was 1 of 3 children.

Pat married her beloved husband, Anthony (Tony) Bowles, on October 14, 1961. Together they had 3 children, Tammy, Teresa (Terri), and Thomas (Tommy). She was a Statisticians Assistant for the Census Bureau for 30 years, eventually retiring in 2000. During that time, Pat took several years off from her position to stay home with her children and provide daycare in the neighborhood.

During her children’s childhood, she was heavily involved in the Clinton Boys and Girls Club, coaching several sports teams, and was the Girl’s Athletic Director for several years. In her spare time, she volunteered at a local nursing home in Clinton until she returned to work.

Pat enjoyed bowling and was a regular member of the Wildwood Estates and other leagues for many years. She was an avid reader and would spend hours a day on the front porch with a book. She loved her dogs and grand-dogs and would frequently take care of her neighbor’s dogs when needed. She enjoyed watching the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Football team and, later in life, loved watching her 2 great-granddaughters play soccer, softball, and flag football.

Pat is survived by her husband Tony of 62 years, daughters Tammy Bowles of Prince Frederick, MD, Terri Sparks of Chesapeake Beach, MD, and son Tommy Bowles (Diane) of Palm Coast, FL; grandchildren, Johnny Kempf (Michelle), Amber Sparks, Samantha Sutphin, Jenna Baldwin (Jake), and Thomas (Tommy) Shipp; and 3 great grandchildren, Kailyn, Kassidy and J.J.

She is predeceased by her parents, brother Stanley Day Jr., and twin sister Penelope Chapa.

A celebration of life is being planned by the family for a later date.

If family or friends desire, contributions in memory of Pat may be made directly to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or other Alzheimer’s related organizations.