Barbara Lorraine Robbins, 70, of Hughesville, MD, peacefully passed away on January 7, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Barbara was born on February 14, 1953, to Vincent and Norma Buckler in Washington, DC.

After graduation, she worked on the family farm for eight years, she then worked at Pepco for over two years, after, she joined the United States Postal Service for ten years until she stayed at home with her children for four years. She then was a school bus driver for four years, after, she got back into the USPS and worked her way up to becoming office personnel manager. One of the things she loved most about working at the post office was the sense of community. Customers would often stop by just to say hello and chat about their day. She enjoyed getting to know them and hearing about their lives.

Barbara retired in 2013 after 24 years from the USPS. While retired she enjoyed her daily walks around the farm and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had always been a family-oriented person and cherished the moments spent with her loved ones. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye, and she loved to spoil them.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, and husband Sherman Robbins. She is survived by her sons Mark Trevathan, and Luke Trevathan, stepdaughter Karen Cawthon, stepsons Matt Trevathan, and Simon Trevathan, brothers Thomas Buckler, James Buckler, and sisters Patricia Epp, Mary Ellen Curley, Kathryn Kohlieber, Jeanie Perry, and Susan Richards. She is also survived by grandchildren Jett Trevathan, Addison Trevathan, Logan Trevathan, Skylan Trevathan, and Cal Trevathan.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on January 25, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers beginning at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A mass will be held the following day the 26th at 11:30 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bryantown, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment will follow after the service in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary’s Catholic Church 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617.

