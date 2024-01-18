Mary Lillian Hewitt, 92, of Callaway, MD passed away January 10, 2024 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her loving family at her side.

She was born on July 4, 1931 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph Hebb Johnson and Margaret Eleanor (nee: Payne) Johnson.

Mary Lillian was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She was a graduate of St Mary’s Academy, class of 1949. On April 20, 1950, she married the love of her life, Francis Emmanuel Hewitt at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD. They had met at Holy Face Church while decorating for Christmas. In 1961 she began her 23-year teaching career at Little Flower School, where she taught many students second grade until her retirement. She was passionate about teaching and it showed through in the care and love she showed to each of her students. She was the co-owner of Joseph B. Payne & Associates, a printing business for personnel forms, and after retirement, assisted in the management of Hewitt Lumber and Supply Co., Inc. alongside Francis. She was the past president of Little Flower School Alumni and life member of St. Mary’s Catholic Daughters of America, Chapter 1457. She was also a founding Board Member for the College of Southern Maryland. She served on the St. Clements Island Museum Board, the Governor’s Agricultural Commission and Cedar Lane Apartments Board for 13 dedicated years. She was invested in helping the community she lived in as was evident in her many acts of kindness. She was a devout Catholic and life-long member of Holy Face Catholic Church. She loved her flower gardens and decorating for Christmas. Her greatest love was for her family, with whom she enjoyed and treasured spending time with. She particularly enjoyed the family gathering each year to celebrate her 4th of July birthday, hosting Easter for the entire family, Friday family dinners, and having her granddaughters over to decorate her Christmas tree each year. She truly cherished every moment with family and friends and had a way of making everyone she came into contact with feel special and loved.

Mary Lillian is survived by her daughter, Judith V. Hewitt Sterling of Leonardtown, MD; her grandchildren: William O.E. Sterling III (Shelby), Thomas H. Sterling, Christina Sterling Good, Scott M. Paul, Molly M.L. Hewitt (Carl), Amy Knott (Richard), Heather Schumacher (Jack) and William F. Hewitt II (Richard); 13 great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Francis Hewitt, her sons, Robert Irving Hewitt and William F. Hewitt; her son-in-law, William O.E. Sterling, Jr; grandson, Christopher Hewitt; brothers, Joseph Hebb Johnson and Leonard Eugene Johnson (Cathy); and dear family friend Dr. Blair K. Wood.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Joseph Sileo at 12:00 p.m., at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Flower School, 20410 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634 and Second District Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

