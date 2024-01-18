Drunk Driving Leads to Hand Gun Arrest for 24-Year-Old Charlotte Hall Man

On Saturday, January 13, 2024, Trooper Holder from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop on Thompson Corner Road at Lockes Hill Road, in Mechanicsville.

Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Dawson Alexander Jewell, 24, of Charlotte Hall, was driving while under the influence and was arrested.

During the traffic stop Police observed five Miller Light cans, with one being open that Jewell appeared to be drinking.

A search incident to arrest revealed a 9mm M&P loaded handgun with one round in the chamber located in the center console.

Jewell was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun in Vehicle and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle. He was also issued numerous traffic citations for driving while under the influence.