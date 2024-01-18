David Carter, 70, of Upper Marlboro passed away January 1, 2024. He was born October 13, 1953 in Prince George’s County to Ernest William and Sarah Rebecca (Sears) Carter. David graduated from Frederick Sasscer High School. He owned and operated Carter Brother’s Electrical with his best friends and brothers, Joseph and Ernest Carter for 39 years. He had several longtime devoted electricians that have been with him from the start, Michael Murdock, Antonio Sellman, and Mark Marshall, who recently came back to work with him. As a young person David worked on the family farm with his brothers and sisters planting tobacco, cutting hay, and gardening. On weekends early in life David enjoyed playing cards with his employees and family members. He also took a trip to Las Vegas with his nephew James Loveless and had a great time. He loved watching old movies and wrestling with his brothers. David had a love of horse racing and owned several horses of his own with his longtime friend Donald Christmas. David loved family gatherings for Christmas, Thanksgiving, and cookouts. His adoration for his daughter Becky was endless, she was his best friend. He enjoyed socializing with Becky and Mike’s friends and family. David will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

David was preceded in death by his daughter Sarah Rebecca Carter Boone, siblings, Roy Carter, Joseph Carter, and Mary Burroughs, brothers in law Austin Clark and Richard Burroughs, and sister in law Katherine Carter. He is survived by his siblings Ernest “Teddy” Carter, Jr., Molly Carter and Ruth Clark, son in law Michael Boone, sister in law Debra Carter, and numerous nieces and nephews.