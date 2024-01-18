Vivienne Irene Trawick, was born in Washington, D.C., on November 27, 1942, and died on January 3, 2024 at Calvert Hospital. She was the Daughter of Julia Irene and James Charles Michaud of Hyattsville MD and a graduate of Regina High School. Vivienne and her husband Michael Trawick moved to Rose Haven, MD in the mid-1990s, where she became an environmental advocate and fundraiser. During that time period Vivienne became a realtor. In her free-time she enjoyed vacationing at the beach and traveling to visit family and friends across the country. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Gear, her mother Julia Irene Michaud, her sister Susan Johnson, and her two brothers, Chris Michaud and Glenn Michaud. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen Garritty, her husbands Gerald Garritty and Michael Trawick, her father James C. Michaud, and her brothers James T. Michaud and Gary Michaud.

Services for Vivienne will be as follows:

Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Neumann Church at 10:30 a.m.

620 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD

Please join Barbara at her home, 273 Long Point Road, Crownsville, MD 21032

For coffee and tea prior to going to the cemetery.

Burial will be at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery at 1:45 p.m.

1122 Sunrise Beach Road Crownsville, MD 21032

Following services at the cemetery, Barbara has invited all back to her home

for more refreshments and to share stories of remembrance of her beloved mother.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Vivienne’s memory can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Attn: Membership Department

6 Herndon Avenue

Annapolis, MD 21403

or

SPCA of Anne Arundel County

1815 Bay Ridge Ave,

Annapolis, MD 21403