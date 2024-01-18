Paula Ann Jensen, 89, of Chesapeake Beach crossed over to Heaven peacefully from Masters Haven Assisted Living in Finksburg on January 5, 2024. She was born October 24, 1934 in Washington, DC to Daniel and Alice Matilda (Stanton) Powell. Paula was raised in foster care in Baltimore and moved to Capitol Heights as a young adult. She met her future husband Keith in 1956 and they lived in Prince George’s County, primarily in Lewisdale, for 30 years. Paula worked for the United States Postal Service for over 20 years, retiring as the highest-ranking female in the Virginia Postal Service. Paula was a staunch supporter of the Postal Service Union where she served as vice president and was instrumental in helping women and co-workers win Equal Employment Opportunity cases. Paula was a kind and loving person and mother who was always giving and willing to open her home to anyone in need. She loved her family, cherished Christmas, and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, listening to music, and singing.

Paula was preceded in death by her husband Keith L. Jensen, daughter Michelle “Mickey” Copeland, son-in-law George Copeland, sister Agnes Powell and brother Daniel “Sonny” Powell. She is survived by her sons Daniel K. Jensen and his wife Penney of Sunderland and Mark L. Jensen and his wife Lauren of Finksburg, grandchildren Daniel, Kelly, Vincent, Grace, Jake, and Lily Star, and great-granddaughter Lorelai. May her memory forever be a blessing.