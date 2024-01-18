Helen Ann Lambert passed away Saturday January 6, 2024 after a year long battle with dementia. Helen was married to Merrill Kenneth Lambert for 62 years and had two children, Hollis and Dale. Hollis is deceased and Dale lives in Calvert County.

Helen and Merrill have lived in Calvert County for 34 years with Helen loving the flower gardens and the various wild animals that stop by daily.

Helen retired from NASA after spending 30 years performing a job that she loved, and she was good at it.

A reception will be held in the near future to celebrate Helen’s life.