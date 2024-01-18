Patricia Ann Hutchison, TO, 59, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Pat was born February 7, 1964, in Washington, DC, to James Phillip Hutchison and Teresa Catherine (Barry) Hutchison. Pat grew up in Forestville, Maryland. She graduated from Suitland High School, Suitland, Maryland in 1982. Pat worked as a secretary for the Archdiocese for the Military Services, Office of the Tribunal, in Washington, DC, until she retired in 2021. Pat was a devout Catholic who loved the Lord. She was always active in the church, from playing the flute and singing in the folk group and choir, to being a Lector.

She professed her final vows on July 12, 2015 by entering the Third Order (TO) Carmelites, White Friars Hall, Washington, DC. She was a beautiful, shining example of living a life of prayer, humility, simplicity, and devotion to Jesus.

Pat enjoyed writing novels, watching her many different TV shows and movies, and spending time with her entire family. She also loved listening to music of different genres. She had a deep affection for learning about Native American heritage. She also loved Elvis.

Pat will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James Phillip Hutchison, mother, Teresa Catherine (Barry) Hutchison, grandmother Catherine Grace (Barry) McGrath, Aunt Lucille (Barry) Baillie, Uncle Lawrence Barry, Uncle James Barry, Aunt Mae Thornton, and Aunt Margaret Snyder.

She is survived by her siblings, Mark Elton Hutchison, Catherine Marie (Hutchison) Corcoran, and Karen Mae (Hutchison) Jackson, brother-in-law Michael Joseph Corcoran, and sister-in-law Amy Hutchison. She is also survived by her nieces Kimberly Marie Hutchison, Chelsea Ellise Cross (Matthew Cross), Rachel Catherine Corcoran, and Chayna Marie Jackson, and by her nephews James Michael Corcoran (Elizabeth Corcoran), Stephen Joseph Corcoran (Josh DiGiacomo), and Chandler Barrett Jackson (Marina Jackson).

She is also survived by her great nieces, Cali Michelle Jackson and Lily Elizabeth Corcoran, and her great nephews, Avery Lewis Cross and Grady Denver Cross.