William “Bill” Turner Halstead

Mr. William Halstead, a Calvert County high school teacher passed away on the night of January 8th, 2024. Mr. Halstead was born in East Liverpool Ohio, located in Columbiana County on March 22nd, 1942 to Dora Cain Halstead and James Turner Halstead. Some 16 months later they gave him a sister Donna Jean Halstead Cole. Soon after his mother Dora, had his sister EvaJane while their father moved to San Diego, California. James joined the marine corps and fought in World War II in the Pacific.

Mr. Halstead attended school Buchanan in Hanover County, Pa. and a larger school in Potter Township. He graduated from South Side High School in Hookstown, PA. in 1960, and started college at California State College in PA. that fall. While attending college he met his future wife Joyce Taylor. While a senior at California State College William was interviewed by Calvert County Public Schools principal Jessie Starkey and after visiting Calvert County and the modern looking Calvert High he accepted an offer of $5000 to teach there. Mr. Halstead received a national science foundation grant to attend Graduate school at University Santa Clara, California which he completed during the first five summers while he was not teaching. Joyce attended University of San Jose State for five summers to increase her educational prowess in elementary education.

Mr. Halstead moved to Calvert County in late August of 1964 in a 1960 Ford falcon with 3 suits of clothes, a few white shirts, and suitcase full of pencils. After overcoming a period of home sickness, he relished the new excitement of living near the Chesapeake.

William married Joyce Taylor on February 5th, 1966 in Carmichaels Pennsylvania and they have been married for the last 57 years, living in Prince Frederick Maryland for most of the time. He taught mathematics and computer science for 32 years in Calvert County split between Calvert High School and the new Northern High School when it opened. Mr. Halstead will be missed by many family members and friends.