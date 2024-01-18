Helen Powell Marsellas, age 103, of Lusby, MD, passed away peacefully on January 9th, 2024. She was born and raised on the family dairy farm in Sudlersville, MD to the late Franklin Luther Powell, Sr. and Sarah “Sadie” Williams Powell. Hard work was instilled in her at an early age. After graduating Sudlersville High School, she immediately entered nurses’ training at Maryland General Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Helen graduated with a Registered Nurse (RN) degree on May 20, 1941. In 1941, she married Herbert Marsellas of Owings, MD and they resided in Owings for many years.

Helen Marsellas was a dedicated pioneer in the Health Care profession in Calvert County. She immediately went to work at the first Calvert County Hospital in Prince Frederick as an RN. When the new Calvert County Hospital was built on Rt. 4, she was instrumental in all aspects of health care as it was introduced in Calvert County. She worked in many capacities; RN duties, laboratory technician, x-ray technician, as well as assisting with the first blood mobile to come to Calvert County. If you were born in Calvert County between the years 1943 thru 1968, she either assisted in your delivery or performed it herself. Helen Marsellas was a dedicated inspiration to many young girls to enter the nursing profession. She established mentor programs for young girls to observe and learn the duties of a health care nurse. Many of these girls continued in life to become nurses or work jobs in the health care profession.

Helen Marsellas was an extraordinary woman in her career. In 1968, she became the Administrator at Calvert House Nursing Home in Prince Frederick and later worked as the Administrator for the new owners Solomons Nursing Home until her retirement in 1991.

Her favorite hobbies were her flower gardens, especially azaleas, and going antiquing.

Helen Marsellas is survived by her devoted daughter, Constance Elaine Clark, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Marsellas, son-in-law John Lawrence Clark, Jr., and two grandsons, John Lawrence Clark, III and Robert Michael Clark. Helen was predeceased by her twin sister Hildred Griffeth, four other sisters, and two brothers.

In lieu of flowers, please consider to make a donation in her honor to your charity of choice.