Oda Mae Grantham, 61, a longtime resident of North Beach passed away January 12, 2024. She was born November 2, 1962 in Placerville, CA to Henry Thomas and Mary Catherine (Smith) Grierson. Oda moved to North Beach with her family when she was 2 years old. She graduated from Northern High School. She married Thomas Grantham on May 15, 1982 and they lived in North Beach. Oda worked as a court clerk for the Prince George’s County Court House for over 20 years, retiring in 2012. She was a member of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed volunteering at various fire department functions. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting ceramics, crocheting, playing BINGO and penny slot machines, and going to crab feasts.

Oda is survived by her husband of 42 years Thomas Grantham, children Joshua Grantham of North Beach and Kayla Stackhouse and her husband Zachary of Charleston, SC, grandchildren Colton and Willow Grantham and Clark Stackhouse, siblings Rosemary Ridgeway and her husband Gene, Gloria Jean Cox, Carol Cress, Henrietta Lough and her husband Timothy, and Catherine Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers in law Richard Cress, Sr. and Herman Brown.