Johnnie Lee Price, 74, of St. Leonard, MD, passed away on January 14, 2024. He was born on May 22, 1949, to Lee Clyde Price and Oney Evelyn Phipps. Johnnie was raised in Prince George’s county near Washington, D.C., where he attended public school. He joined the United States Army in 1972 and was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for his service and was honorably discharged from active duty in 1974. Johnnie returned to live in Maryland until 1991 when he moved to Florida to care for his parents, then came home to Maryland once again in 2000, where he met his beloved companion Alice M. Henson. Johnnie made his living as a home painter, and in his free time enjoyed watching wild native birds, and livestreams and YouTube videos of nature and wildlife. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins, and especially loved his feline “son,” Jake.

Johnnie is survived by his partner Alice M. Henson, his daughter Jamie Leigh Price, both of St. Leonard; sister Gail Iannucci, and Brother Teddy Price, both of Dunkirk; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Oney Price.