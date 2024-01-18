Harold Junior Kahl passed away at home in the early morning hours of Tuesday January 16th, 2024. Harold was born in Accident, Maryland on September 2nd,1939. He attended Frostburg State College. Harold was a long-time banker and was the former president of Calvert Mercantile Bank for several years. He also contributed to many businesses, organizations and foundations such as being a member of the Calvert County Board of Education, sitting on the board of directors at Calvert Memorial Hospital, and Maryland Bankers’ Association, just to name a few. JR loved wood working, hunting, traveling, relocation of squirrels and spending time with family and friends. Harold is survived by his wife Ronnie Kahl, son David Hammonds and his partner Kerry Love, daughters Brenda Sipe and Shawn Sickle, and grandchildren Jason Nagers, Ryan Sickle, and Kayla Sickle.

A Funeral Service will be held at the First Lutheran Church on Saturday January 20th at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. JR’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory be made to the following: Sheldon Goldberg Breast Cancer Center, First Lutheran Church located in Huntingtown, MD, or to Zion Lutheran Church in Accident, MD.