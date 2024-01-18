17-Year-Old and 12-Year-Old Rescued from Vehicle After Rollover Collision in La Plata

January 18, 2024

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at approximately 5:07 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Durham Church Road near Port Tobacco Road in La Plata, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned and two trapped.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, on its side with the rear end of the vehicle submerged in water with two occupants still inside.

Firefighters removed the windshield of the vehicle and removed the 17-year-old and 12-year-old female from the vehicle where they were evaluated by medical personnel and released to a family member.

The family member who arrived on scene transported both girls to an area hospital for further evaluation.

First Responders ask all citizens to use extreme caution on the roads for the next few days. Anything that may have thawed during the day will refreeze overnight. We have more inclement weather coming Thursday and Friday with temperatures dipping back down in the low 20’s and teen’s overnight this weekend.

All photos are courtesy of the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department.




