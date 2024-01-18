St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Fight at Great Mills High School

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, while providing support for a basketball game at Great Mills High School, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office issued a call for officer assistance for an active disturbance involving a large crowd.

Deputies from the Patrol Division, the Special Operations Division, and the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene involving multiple juveniles and adults.

Preliminary reports indicate the incident involved multiple physical altercations between Great Mills High School and St. Charles High School fans and players. Deputies were able to quell the fights, and all individuals were cleared from the school and the area.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Board of Education for St. Mary’s County Public Schools are conducting an ongoing investigation.

Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the incidents to come forward with information. Corporal Gerard Muschette can be reached at [email protected] or by phone at 301-475-4200, extension 8121.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all community members and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation.