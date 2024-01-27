VIDEO: Four Transported to Hospital After Collision in Lexington Park

January 27, 2024

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Great Mills Road and South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved with one subject trapped in the SUV.

Firefighters extricated the single patient in under 5 minutes. EMS evaluated 4 patients and transported all four to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded and took multiple witness statements along with dashcam video (shown below) which showed the Ford SUV failed to yield and attempted a U-turn in front of oncoming Eastbound Great Mills Road traffic which had a green traffic signal.

It is unknown if the operator of the SUV has been cited. No serious injuries were reported.






