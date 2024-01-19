Convicted Murderer With Loaded Handgun Arrested in Charles County After Brief Foot Chase

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Police Officer First Class, K. Kerere, from the La Plata Police Department was in the area of the police station parking lot on La Grange Avenue in La Plata, when a Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy advised over the radio that he was being flagged down in the parking lot across the street from their location by a witness who stated that a subject wearing red clothes and orange color gloves presented a firearm at her in the area of Charles Street and La Grange Avenue.

Police responded to Kent Avenue in front of the Department of Social Services and observed a male subject wearing a red jacket. When an officer exited their vehicle, the individual began to walk away from them, at that point police noticed that the individual had on a ski mask and a multicolor bag across his chest. The individual then began to run towards the back of the building. Police began to chase the male subject, and the individual then fell onto the ground and dropped an unknown object. The male subject continued to flee as police gave commands to stop and show his hands. The male subject fell again in the parking lot and was given more commands to stop and show his hands. The male subject once again got off the ground and began to flee. The male subject was able to get to a fence line. The subject then fell again, and Sgt. Brooks of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was able to get on top of him. Officer Kerere, from the La Plata Police Department was then able to get over to the male subject who was resisting, Sgt. Brooks repeated commands to give him his hands, and a struggle continued with the male subject until more officers arrived on scene. At one-point police were able to free the individual’s right arm from underneath his body. This allowed them to finally secure the individual in a set of handcuffs. The individual was identified as Damion Anqwan Wilson, 41 years of age, of no fixed address.

A silver in color Davis Industries .380 handgun was recovered from the area where Wilson first fell and where police observed an object was dropped. Officers were able to almost immediately locate the handgun after the individual was secured. No other individuals other than law enforcement were in the area at the time of the incident. The handgun was loaded and had one round inside of the chamber.

The Maryland Gun Center was contacted and advised that Wilson is a prohibited possessor due to a previous murder conviction and other factors.

Wilson was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with all applicable offenses, and is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

In September 2000, Damion Anqwan Wilson, who was 18 years old at the time pled guilty to the murder of Gayle A. Cooke.

Cooke worked in the Charles County States Attorney’s Office and was a well-known Charles County crime victim advocate.

Wilson pled guilty to the reduced charge of second-degree murder in Cook’s death to avoid a life sentence or the death penalty for first degree murder. The 30-year sentence was agreed upon during the plea bargain. Wilson shared an infant son with Cooke’s 24 year old daughter.