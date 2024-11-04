UPDATE: Convicted Murderer on Parole Sentenced to 20-Years After 2024 Shooting in Charles County

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, November 1, 2024, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Damion Anqwan Wilson, 42, of La Plata, to 20 years in prison for First-Degree Assault, Possession of a Firearm with a Felony Conviction, and Possession of Cocaine.

On August 21, 2024, Wilson pleaded guilty to the aforementioned charges.

On January 17, 2024, officers responded to the Dash In located in the 600 block of Charles Street in La Plata after being waved down by the victim.

An investigation revealed that Wilson and the victim, who were unknown to each other, made contact while at the Dash In. At some point during the interaction, Wilson brandished a firearm, pointed it at the victim, then walked away.

The victim called the police after the incident and reported to officers what Wilson looked like.

Officers located Wilson near the gas station. Wilson began to flee from officers, who then gave chase on foot. Wilson dropped his weapon while trying to escape.

After a struggle, officers were able to apprehend Wilson.

In September 2022, Wilson was paroled after serving time for the second-degree murder of Gayle A. Cooke. Cooke worked at the State’s Attorney’s Office for Charles County as a Victim Witness Coordinator. Cooke was shot and killed in 2000 by Wilson during a domestic dispute that Wilson was having with Cooke’s daughter.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse told the judge, “I’ve been doing this job for a very long time; there are some cases that pop up and are very concerning. This is one of those cases.” He furthered that Wilson did not take “responsibility for the horrible crime he did in 2000.” Instead, “he comes out of prison and points a gun at somebody else.” He stated that this incident is “about as serious as you can get” when coupled with someone on parole for murder and requested an above-guideline sentence to “protect the community.”

Before sentencing Wilson, the Honorable Judge West stated that this is “the type of case that shows, at its very best, the level of poor decision-making in spite of a past record. It’s astonishing. The decision-making, type of offense, and the history give great concern.”

Count 1

First-Degree Assault 15 years



Count 4

Possession of Firearm with a Felony Conviction 5 years Consecutive to Count 1



Count 10

Possession of Cocaine 1 year



Concurrent to Count 1



On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Police Officer First Class, K. Kerere, from the La Plata Police Department was in the area of the police station parking lot on La Grange Avenue in La Plata, when a Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy advised over the radio that he was being flagged down in the parking lot across the street from their location by a witness who stated that a subject wearing red clothes and orange color gloves presented a firearm at her in the area of Charles Street and La Grange Avenue.

Police responded to Kent Avenue in front of the Department of Social Services and observed a male subject wearing a red jacket. When an officer exited their vehicle, the individual began to walk away from them, at that point police noticed that the individual had on a ski mask and a multicolor bag across his chest. The individual then began to run towards the back of the building.

Police began to chase the male subject, and the individual then fell onto the ground and dropped an unknown object. The male subject continued to flee as police gave commands to stop and show his hands. The male subject fell again in the parking lot and was given more commands to stop and show his hands. The male subject once again got off the ground and began to flee.

The male subject was able to get to a fence line. The subject then fell again, and Sgt. Brooks of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was able to get on top of him. Officer Kerere, from the La Plata Police Department was then able to get over to the male subject who was resisting, Sgt. Brooks repeated commands to give him his hands, and a struggle continued with the male subject until more officers arrived on scene.

At one-point police were able to free the individual’s right arm from underneath his body. This allowed them to finally secure the individual in a set of handcuffs. The individual was identified as Damion Anqwan Wilson, 41 years of age, of no fixed address.

A silver in color Davis Industries .380 handgun was recovered from the area where Wilson first fell and where police observed an object was dropped. Officers were able to almost immediately locate the handgun after the individual was secured.

No other individuals other than law enforcement were in the area at the time of the incident. The handgun was loaded and had one round inside of the chamber.

The Maryland Gun Center was contacted and advised that Wilson is a prohibited possessor due to a previous murder conviction and other factors.

Wilson was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with all applicable offenses, and is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

In September 2000, Damion Anqwan Wilson, who was 18 years old at the time pled guilty to the murder of Gayle A. Cooke.

Cooke worked in the Charles County States Attorney’s Office and was a well-known Charles County crime victim advocate.

Wilson pled guilty to the reduced charge of second-degree murder in Cook’s death to avoid a life sentence or the death penalty for first degree murder. The 30-year sentence was agreed upon during the plea bargain. Wilson shared an infant son with Cooke’s 24 year old daughter.