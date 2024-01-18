St. Mary’s, Charles, Calvert, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel School Status – for Friday, Jan.19th, 2024

UPDATE 1/19/2024: Charles County is operating with a two-hour delay on Friday, January 19, 2024. We will continue to monitor weather conditions. Code 2 for staff who follow code system.

Calvert County –is operating with a two-hour delay on Friday, January 19, 2024 We will continue to monitor weather conditions. There will be no a.m. Pre-Kindergarten.

St. Mary’s County – no call

Prince George’s County – no call

Anne Arundel County – Due to the forecast for inclement weather and adverse road and travel conditions, employees at schools and central and satellite offices will have the option of working remotely Friday, January 19. Employees who wish to travel to their work locations may do so but are urged to exercise caution on roadways and at school and office sites.

NAS Patuxent River – Will be open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule Friday, January 19, 2024 for non-essential personnel.

Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; Essential Personnel are designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, medical facilities, public safety, and other crucial operations.