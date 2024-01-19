Man Charged in Connection with the Murder of His 81-Year-Old Mother

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives arrested a man for killing his mother inside of their home. The suspect is 45-year-old Mark Terry of District Heights. He is charged in connection with the murder of his mother, 81-year-old Madia Terry.

On January 14, 2024, at approximately 8:00 am, officers responded to their home in 2000 block of Brooks Drive in the unincorporated section of District Heights.

When officers arrived, they located the victim unresponsive in the living room. The victim had what appeared to be bruising and trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

During an interview with detectives, Mark Terry admitted to fatally assaulting his mother during a dispute. He is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0002946.