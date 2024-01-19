Police Arrest Lexington Park Man on Drug Charges After Search Warrant at His Residence

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, approximately 8:20 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 21000 block of Windsor Drive, Lexington Park, and a Nissan Sentra.

Just prior to the execution of the search warrant at the Windsor Drive residence, police observed the Nissan Sentra arrive at the Windsor Drive residence being operated by James Sylvester Ford Sr., 48, of Lexington Park. A search of the Nissan Sentra revealed a plastic baggie containing numerous pieces of a white. rocky substance. An interview was conducted with Ford, at which time he identified the substance as “Molly”. also known as Ecstasy/MDMA.

Ford admitted that the “Molly” belonged to him.

During the execution of this search and seizure warrant, a juvenile with an active arrest warrant, attempted to evade deputies. The juvenile was apprehended outside of the residence, and a search of the individual revealed a loaded semi-automatic handgun, which was concealed within the waistband of the subject’s pants.

Deputies transported both individuals to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for charging.

