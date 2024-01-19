Lexington Park Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in St. Mary’s County for Possession of Cocaine

January 19, 2024
Michael Wade Blackistone, 41, of Lexington Park

Michael Wade Blackistone, 41, of Lexington Park

On  Thursday, January 18, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on , police initiated a traffic stop after witnessing an equipment violation on a 2005 Chevrolet Express van.

Following the stop a K9 scan of the vehicle and occupants produced a positive alert for the detection of narcotics.

A subsequent search resulted in the discovery of an amount of cocaine concealed in a wallet belonging to Michael Wade Blackistone, 41, of Lexington Park.

Mr. Wade was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center to face a charge of CDS: Possession Not Marijuana; the second occupant of the vehicle was released.

This entry was posted on January 19, 2024 at 4:56 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.