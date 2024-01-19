Lexington Park Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in St. Mary’s County for Possession of Cocaine

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on , police initiated a traffic stop after witnessing an equipment violation on a 2005 Chevrolet Express van.

Following the stop a K9 scan of the vehicle and occupants produced a positive alert for the detection of narcotics.

A subsequent search resulted in the discovery of an amount of cocaine concealed in a wallet belonging to Michael Wade Blackistone, 41, of Lexington Park.

Mr. Wade was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center to face a charge of CDS: Possession Not Marijuana; the second occupant of the vehicle was released.