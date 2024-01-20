No Injuries Reported After House Fire in White Plains

On Friday, January 19, 2024, at approximately 4:56 p.m., firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to the residence next to 9255 Kris Drive in White Plains, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from a 2-story split level residence with live power lines down.

Firefighters placed the blaze under control in under 15 minutes from arrival.

All occupants were accounted for and escaped without injury.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the 3 adults for Red Cross

No reported injuries.

All photos courtesy of La Plata Volunteer Fire Department

