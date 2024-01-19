One Transported to Trauma Center After Two Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in Mechanicsville

On Friday, January 19, 2024, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle collision with one subject trapped.

Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded with Engine 23 and Rescue Squad 2 staffed with 14 personnel and removed the trappe patient in under 10 minutes.

The trapped occupant was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance. A second patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

