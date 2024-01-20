Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian Under Investigation in Calvert County

On Friday, January 19, 2024, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a Maryland State Highway Administration Employee called 911 reporting a subject was walking in the travel lanes of 2200 block of Route 4 in Prince Frederick.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., officers located the subject laying in the roadway unresponsive in the area of Route 4 and Broomes Island Road.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene and arrived in minutes to find the male patient unconscious and not breathing. The patient was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Route 4 between Adam’s Ribs and Broomes Island Road will have closures or delays for the multiple hours for investigation.

If you have not already contacted police and were a witness to the subject standing in the roadway or the collision, police contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800. Witnesses reported the victim was a white male wearing a red or orange short sleeve t-shirt with a flashlight.

While police officers were conducting traffic control and attempting to get vehicles to turn around, a white 2023 Ford Mustang was stopped and the driver was administered field sobriety testing.

A short time later, a separate driver went around officers performing traffic control and travelled Southbound in the Northbound lanes of Route 4. Police are still attempting to find the operator of the black Toyota sedan which was last seen turning onto Broome’s Island Road.

Expect extended delays in the area as police are conducting traffic reconstruction along with SHA responding to assist with icy roads and traffic detours.