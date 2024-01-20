UPDATE: Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Port Republic That Killed 36-Year-Old Lusby Man

UPDATE 1/20/2024: On January 19, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol bureau responded to the area of southbound Solomons Island Road (Rt. 4) and Broomes Island Road in Port Republic, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive pedestrian in the travel portion of the roadway.

The CCSO Crash Reconstruction Team responded to investigate.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Ford F350, operated by Martin Lynn Pitcher, 68 of Port Republic, was traveling south on Rt. 4 approaching Broomes Island Road. A pedestrian identified as Anthony Joseph Pessagno, Jr., 36 of Lusby, was walking in and out of the travel portion of the roadway per numerous calls to Calvert Control Center.

Statements from Mr. Pitcher indicate Mr. Pessagno was in the middle of the roadway and Mr. Pitcher advised he never saw the pedestrian. This was supported by numerous witnesses on scene as well as additional individuals that contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Pessagno was pronounced deceased on scene by Emergency Medical Personnel on scene.

Pitcher refused treatment and was released on scene.

Master DFC. Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation of the crash. Anyone with who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to the incident is asked to contact M/DFC Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or by email, [email protected]. Please refer to case #24-4831.

1/19/2024: On Friday, January 19, 2024, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a Maryland State Highway Administration Employee called 911 reporting a subject was walking in the travel lanes of 2200 block of Route 4 in Prince Frederick.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., officers located the subject laying in the roadway unresponsive in the area of Route 4 and Broomes Island Road.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene and arrived in minutes to find the male patient unconscious and not breathing. The patient was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Route 4 between Adam’s Ribs and Broomes Island Road will have closures or delays for the multiple hours for investigation.

If you have not already contacted police and were a witness to the subject standing in the roadway or the collision, police contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800. Witnesses reported the victim was a white male wearing a red or orange short sleeve t-shirt with a flashlight.

While police officers were conducting traffic control and attempting to get vehicles to turn around, a white 2023 Ford Mustang was stopped and the driver was administered field sobriety testing.

A short time later, a separate driver went around officers performing traffic control and travelled Southbound in the Northbound lanes of Route 4. Police are still attempting to find the operator of the black Toyota sedan which was last seen turning onto Broome’s Island Road.

Expect extended delays in the area as police are conducting traffic reconstruction along with SHA responding to assist with icy roads and traffic detours.