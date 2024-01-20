Arrest Made After Juveniles Discovered Roaming Halls of Great Mills High School With a Handgun

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) Criminal Intelligence and Vice Narcotics Units, in collaboration with personnel from the Criminal Investigations Division and the Patrol Division, conducted a search and seizure warrant service on a residence in the 46000 block of Radford Lane, Lexington Park, for purposes of locating a juvenile suspect wanted in connection with a recent incident at Great Mills High School (GMHS). Detectives arrested the juvenile and recovered a handgun.
Following interviews and a review of video surveillance, SMCSO Detectives were able to identify the subjects. Additional investigation led to the discovery of photographs posted on a social media platform by the juvenile and depicted the involved individuals posing in various locations in the school; one photo showed the suspect potentially holding a handgun.
The juvenile was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center to be charged as an adult with weapons-related offenses.