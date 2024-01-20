Mattawoman Beantown Road Closed Due to Ice and Multi-Vehicle Pileup

UPDATE 1/20/2024 @ 6:50 P.M.: Fire and rescue personnel are currently on the scene advising more than 8 vehicles are involved with at least 4 patients to be evaluated including one pregnant female who advised her vehicle was struck by a Nissan which then fled the area.

Police are advising Mattawoman Beantown Road is completely closed between Poplar Hill Road and the Park and Ride due to multiple motor vehicle accidents in both the Southbound and Northbound lanes.

Maryland State Police and Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies have requested salt trucks.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Please avoid the area and use extreme caution as temperatures continue to drop this weekend.