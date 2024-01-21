Two Children and One Adult Transported After Vehicle Overturns in Waldorf

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 4316 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the serious motor vehicle collision with multiple trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, on its side with three subjects trapped.

Firefighters extricated all three patients in under 10 minutes from their arrival.

Emergency medical personnel transported an 8-year-old male, a 15-year-old male, and a 39-year-old male to an area hospital for further evaluations and non-life-threatening injuries.

All photos courtesy of the Waldorf VFD.

First Responders ask all citizens to use extreme caution when travelling as temperatures continue to drop this weekend and refreeze the remnants of our snowfall.

