House Fire in Indian Head Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, at approximately 11:20 p.m., firefighters from Teneth District, Potomac Heights, NDW Indian Head, NDW Stump Neck, Bryans Road and additional area departments responded to 6157 Mason Springs Road in Indian Head, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with smoke showing from the roof.

Firefighters made entry into the residence and found a working fire in the attic. Additional firefighters were dispatched for the Working Fire Upgrade.

The fire was placed under control in under 25 minutes.

No known injuries were reported and the occupants were able to safely escape. The fire is believed to be accidental and caused by a malfunctioning exhaust fan in a bathroom.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond and investigate.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced occupants.

All photos are courtesy of the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

