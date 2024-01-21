Two Flown to Trauma Centers, One Child Transported After Head-on Collision in Park Hall

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, at approximately 10:28 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 47851 Park Hall Road in Park Hall, for an automated 911 call from an Apple device reporting a serious collision.

Crews arrived in the area to find a head-on collision involving a pickup truck and SUV with both vehicles off the roadway and into a ditch.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated three patients on the scene and requested a helicopter for two patients.

A 5-year-old was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 both responded and landed nearby due to the patients being confrontational with each other and not being able to be flown in the same helicopter.

Each helicopter transported one patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

