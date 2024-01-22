Be The Hero Behind The Plate: St. Mary’s Little League Seeks Dedicated Umpires for 2024 Season

St. Mary’s Little League, a thriving youth baseball and softball organization in St. Mary’s County, actively seeks passionate and dedicated individuals to join its esteemed team of umpires for the 2024 season.

We offer a comprehensive and rewarding opportunity to play a vital role in fostering a positive and competitive environment for young athletes.

Why Choose St. Mary’s Little League:

Comprehensive Umpire Development Program: We provide high-quality training, equipping you with the necessary skills and knowledge to confidently officiate games. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or new to the diamond, our program welcomes and empowers all umpires.

Competitive Compensation: Receive fair and competitive compensation for your time and commitment. Umpiring with St. Mary's Little League offers a rewarding way to supplement your income while contributing to the success of our league.

Positive and Supportive Environment: We value our umpires and cultivate a respectful and collaborative team atmosphere. Enjoy camaraderie with fellow enthusiasts, share best practices, and receive ongoing support from our experienced umpire coordinator.

Direct Impact on Youth Development: Play a crucial role in shaping the future of baseball and softball. Your calls guide fair play, foster sportsmanship, and inspire a love for the game in every young athlete you encounter.

Flexible Scheduling: We offer flexible scheduling options to accommodate your commitments. Choose from Spring and Fall seasons, and tailor your involvement to fit your individual needs.

Join our team! We seek individuals with a strong sense of integrity, enthusiasm for the game, and a desire to contribute to a vibrant youth program. Whether you’re a former athlete, passionate parent, or simply enjoy being part of the action, St. Mary’s Little League welcomes you.

To learn more and express your interest, please contact our Umpire in Chief, Bradly Wathen, at [email protected]. We look forward to welcoming you to the St. Mary’s Little League Umpire team!

Age requirement: They can start as a base umpire at 16. They would be paired with a seasoned umpire as they gain experience.

