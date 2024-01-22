Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Agenda Meeting Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 to Discuss Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy and County Fire Tax Increases

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Meeting – THIS AGENDA IS TENTATIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE.
Meeting of: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County in the Commissioners Meeting Room, Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650 on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.
Meeting agenda includes the following;
- 9:00 a.m. – WELCOME
A. Invocation and Pledge – Commissioner Alderson
B. Approval of Consent Agenda
- 9:05 a.m. – PRESENTATION
A. TRI-COUNTY COUNCIL OF SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Check Presentation
- 9:10 a.m. – COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR
A. DRAFT AGENDAS FOR JANUARY 30 AND FEBRUARY 6, 2024.
B. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Approval of Loan Applications for St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission
C. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Approval of Supplemental Appropriation for Metcom’s FY2024 Capital Improvement Budget
D. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department request authorization for Public Hearing to increase Fire Tax
E. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department request authorization for Public Hearing to increase Fire Tax
F. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department request authorization for Public Hearing to increase Fire Tax
G. DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES – Salary Study Presentation
H. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Budget Briefing #2
I. OFFICE OF THE COUNTY ATTORNEY – Real Property – Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy
On January 15th, 2024, the Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy released the following.
“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy. This institution has been a pillar of the community for over a century. We are deeply saddened and did not come to this decision lightly,” said Headmistress Sarah Green.