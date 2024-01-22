Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Agenda Meeting Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 to Discuss Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy and County Fire Tax Increases

January 22, 2024

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Meeting – THIS AGENDA IS TENTATIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE.

Meeting of: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County in the Commissioners Meeting Room, Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650 on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

Meeting agenda includes the following;

  1. 9:00 a.m. – WELCOME
    A. Invocation and Pledge – Commissioner Alderson
    B. Approval of Consent Agenda
  2. 9:05 a.m. – PRESENTATION
    A. TRI-COUNTY COUNCIL OF SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Check Presentation
  3. 9:10 a.m. – COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR
    A. DRAFT AGENDAS FOR JANUARY 30 AND FEBRUARY 6, 2024.
    B. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Approval of Loan Applications for St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission
    C. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Approval of Supplemental Appropriation for Metcom’s FY2024 Capital Improvement Budget
    D. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department request authorization for Public Hearing to increase Fire Tax
    E. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department request authorization for Public Hearing to increase Fire Tax
    F. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department request authorization for Public Hearing to increase Fire Tax
    G. DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES – Salary Study Presentation
    H. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Budget Briefing #2
    I. OFFICE OF THE COUNTY ATTORNEY – Real Property – Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy

On January 15th, 2024, the Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy released the following.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy. This institution has been a pillar of the community for over a century. We are deeply saddened and did not come to this decision lightly,” said Headmistress Sarah Green.

