Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Agenda Meeting Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 to Discuss Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy and County Fire Tax Increases

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Meeting – THIS AGENDA IS TENTATIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. TIMES ARE APPROXIMATE.

Meeting of: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County in the Commissioners Meeting Room, Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650 on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

Meeting agenda includes the following;

9:00 a.m. – WELCOME

A. Invocation and Pledge – Commissioner Alderson

B. Approval of Consent Agenda 9:05 a.m. – PRESENTATION

A. TRI-COUNTY COUNCIL OF SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Check Presentation 9:10 a.m. – COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR

A. DRAFT AGENDAS FOR JANUARY 30 AND FEBRUARY 6, 2024.

B. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Approval of Loan Applications for St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission

C. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Approval of Supplemental Appropriation for Metcom’s FY2024 Capital Improvement Budget

D. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department request authorization for Public Hearing to increase Fire Tax

E. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Ridge Volunteer Fire Department request authorization for Public Hearing to increase Fire Tax

F. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department request authorization for Public Hearing to increase Fire Tax

G. DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES – Salary Study Presentation

H. DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE – Budget Briefing #2

I. OFFICE OF THE COUNTY ATTORNEY – Real Property – Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy

On January 15th, 2024, the Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy released the following.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy. This institution has been a pillar of the community for over a century. We are deeply saddened and did not come to this decision lightly,” said Headmistress Sarah Green.