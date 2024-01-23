Quick Response Saves Home from Further Damage During Attic Fire in California

On Monday, January 23, 2024, at approximately 4:45 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, NAS Patuxent River and Solomons responded to the 22000 block of Victorian Drive in California, for the reported house fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story single family home with light smoke coming from the eves.

Firefighters located a fire in the attic and extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes. Crews opened up the surrounding area and checked for extension with none being found.

All occupants were able to safely exit the home and no injuries were reported.

Photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.


